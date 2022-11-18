Smith scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Smith's tally in the third period was just his third at even strength. He's also scored three times each on the power play and while shorthanded, providing a unique balance to his offense. The winger is enjoying a strong start to the year with 14 points, 54 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-8 rating through 18 contests. Seven of his nine goals have come in the last seven games.