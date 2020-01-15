Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Nets power-play marker in loss
Smith scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Buffalo.
With goals in four of five games, Smith's stick is on fire to begin 2020, but a power-play goal Tuesday ended a streak of 15 games without a power-play point for the Golden Knights' forward. Smith has 37 points and is scoring on more than 15 percent of shots taken this season (15.4), a career mark for the 28-year-old winger.
