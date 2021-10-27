Smith registered a short-handed goal on four shots in a 3-1 win over Colorado on Tuesday.

Smith forced a turnover inside his own blue line, fended off a defender in the offensive zone and slipped the puck underneath Colorado netminder Darcy Kuemper. The goal put Vegas up 2-0 midway through the second period and held up as the game-winner. It was the first goal of the season for Smith, who scored 14 times and had 25 points in 53 games last year.