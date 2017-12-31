Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Nets two helpers in second straight game
Smith collected two apples in 6-3 win against Toronto on Sunday.
Smith hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 12, but he's notched seven assists in seven games since then. He's not at 30 points this season after scoring 37 last year, and remains an integral part of Vegas' offense. Smith's consistency was a source of consternation during his time with Florida, but he's been very reliable this year. Fantasy owners who took a flyer on Smith this season must be very happy with his production.
