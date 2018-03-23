Play

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Not playing Thursday

Smith (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's contest in San Jose.

Make that eight straight games that Smith has missed with his mysterious. Missing a 60-point scorer usually spells trouble, but Vegas has managed a 5-2-0 record without him during his current absence. There still hasn't been much information on his injury or how serious it is, but Smith's next chance to suit up will be Saturday in Colorado.

