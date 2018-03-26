Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Not practicing

Smith (undisclosed) sat out Monday's game-day skate and will not be in action against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Coach Gerard Gallant has been playing it close to the vest in terms of injuries of late, so it's unclear what is bother Smith or when he might return to action. Getting back on the ice for practice will be the next step in the winger's recovery from his mystery ailment.