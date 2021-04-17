Smith produced an assist and six shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Smith set up William Karlsson for the opening tally nine seconds into the second period. Inconsistency remains a problem for Smith, who has only five points in his last 11 outings. The winger is at 16 points, a plus-8 rating, 98 shots on net and 36 hits through 43 contests.