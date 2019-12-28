Play

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Offers helper

Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Smith found William Karlsson, who relayed to Jonathan Marchessault for the opening goal. Smith has a goal and four helpers during a four-game point streak. He's at 31 points, 100 shots and a plus-8 rating in 41 games this season.

