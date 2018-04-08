Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: On ice for warmups
Smith (undisclosed) took the ice for warmups before Saturday's game against the Flames.
It seems like Smith will be playing, which would make this his first game since missing 15 contests. This game doesn't mean anything for the Golden Knights, so they have no need to risk Smith, but giving the 27-year-old a chance to get back in the groove in a meaningless game could serve them well heading into the playoffs. The Toronto native has 22 goals and 38 assists in 66 games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Attention turns to postseason•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Not practicing•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Out again Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Not playing Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Will miss at least Tuesday's game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...