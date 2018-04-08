Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: On ice for warmups

Smith (undisclosed) took the ice for warmups before Saturday's game against the Flames.

It seems like Smith will be playing, which would make this his first game since missing 15 contests. This game doesn't mean anything for the Golden Knights, so they have no need to risk Smith, but giving the 27-year-old a chance to get back in the groove in a meaningless game could serve them well heading into the playoffs. The Toronto native has 22 goals and 38 assists in 66 games.