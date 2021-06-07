Smith notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Smith now has a goal and two assists during a three-game point streak. The 30-year-old winger is up to six points, 24 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-3 rating through 11 playoff games. He'll continue to feature in a top-six role -- his line with Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson combined for three goals and seven points Sunday.