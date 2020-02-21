Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: On modest three-game point streak
Smith supplied an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.
Smith has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. The 28-year-old winger is up to 47 points (23 goals, 24 helpers), 155 shots and a plus-11 rating in 62 appearances. He'll likely hold down a top-six role for the rest of the year, and he plays on both special teams, so Smith can help fantasy owners in a variety of ways.
