Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: One of each Thursday

Smith netted a goal, dished an assist and managed five shots on goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks on Thursday.

Smith and Jonathan Marchessault assisted on each other's tallies in the contest. Smith has been equal parts finisher and playmaker this season -- he has 14 goals and assists each in 38 games. The 28-year-old has added 98 shots and a plus-6 rating.