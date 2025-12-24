Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: One of each Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.
This was Smith's first multi-point effort since Nov. 15. The 34-year-old winger has three points over his last three games, which should be enough to help him stay in the lineup as the team deals with some injuries. For the season, Smith has five goals, four helpers, 36 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 32 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Buries goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Stays warm with power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Adds two helpers in win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Gets back in goal column•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Capitalizes in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Inks one-year contract•