Smith scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

This was Smith's first multi-point effort since Nov. 15. The 34-year-old winger has three points over his last three games, which should be enough to help him stay in the lineup as the team deals with some injuries. For the season, Smith has five goals, four helpers, 36 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 32 appearances.