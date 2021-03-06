Smith scored a goal and added three hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Smith tallied at 5:48 of the first period to open the scoring. It was just his fourth goal of the season, and his first since Feb. 7. The right wing has struggled to eight points, 40 shots on net and 22 hits in 20 contests despite seeing top-six usage more often than not.

More News