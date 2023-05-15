Smith scored just seconds into Sunday's game, getting things rolling as the Golden Knights rallied to a 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Smith has been a huge playoff contributor for the Golden Knights in previous years. That hasn't been the case as much this season. Sunday's goal was just his second through 11 postseason contests. He has a total of seven points through those games along with 27 shots. The positive is that Smith has the ability to go on a run, and he has now scored in back-to-back games.