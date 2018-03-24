Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Out again Saturday

Smith (undisclosed) will not draw into Saturday's game against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Smith will miss his ninth straight game as he continues to recover from an undisclosed issue. The team hasn't provided any updates on the winger's status, so it's best to keep an eye out for news indicating he's nearing a return to the lineup.

