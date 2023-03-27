Smith (lower body) has been ruled out for the team's next three contests, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Smith has already been shelved for one contest and now appears set to miss at least three more. Prior to getting hurt, the Ontario native's offensive game was rolling with 11 points in his last 10 contests. Whenever Smith is cleared to play, he should reclaim a spot in the top six and get back to offering top-half fantasy value.