Smith (undisclosed) will not play against the Sharks on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Smith suffered an injury late in Sunday's game against the Ducks and appears to still be feeling the effects. The 30-year-old will be questionable for Wednesday's rematch with San Jose. He has 16 points in 44 games this season.
