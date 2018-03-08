Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Out Thursday, day-to-day

Smith (undisclosed) will not play Thursday against the Red Wings and is considered day-to-day moving forward.

Smith's absence from Thursday's lineup is a big hit for the Golden Knights, but they should be able to hold their own against a Red Wings club that was a seller at the trade deadline. Tomas Hyka will rejoin the lineup in his place and should continue to do so until Smith is ready to roll. His next crack at returning arrives Saturday in Buffalo.