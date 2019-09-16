Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Pads lead in preseason victory
Smith registered a shorthanded goal Sunday in a 6-2 preseason win over the Coyotes.
Smith's utility in power play and shorthanded situations makes him a valuable commodity for the Golden Knights and fantasy owners alike. Last season, he put up 19 goals and 34 assists between 74 games and 18:16 of average ice time. While Smith isn't in the elite class of forwards, he has a high floor playing on a Vegas squad that made the playoffs in each of its first two seasons.
