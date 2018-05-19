Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Picks up game-winner

Smith scored the game-winning goal and added a helper in Friday's 3-2 win versus the Jets. Vegas now leads the series 3-1.

It was Smith's fourth multi-point outing in 14 postseason games, and it'll set the Golden Knights up to possibly clinch the Western Conference on Sunday. The 27-year-old winger has mustered two goals and 16 points during the playoffs, while firing 32 shots on goal.