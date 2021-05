Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Smith had a secondary helper on William Karlsson's first-period tally. With only five points in 13 games since the start of April, Smith has struggled to pick up his scoring pace late in the year. The 30-year-old winger has 17 points, 104 shots on goal, 12 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 47 outings despite mostly working in a top-six role.