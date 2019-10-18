Play

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Picks up team-leading sixth goal

Smith scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Ottawa.

Smith opened the scoring four minutes into the game with a nifty backhand goal down low. It was his third straight game with a goal and his team-leading sixth tally of the season. He's hit the scoresheet in six of his eight games this season and should push for somewhere around 20 goals once again.

