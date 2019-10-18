Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Picks up team-leading sixth goal
Smith scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Ottawa.
Smith opened the scoring four minutes into the game with a nifty backhand goal down low. It was his third straight game with a goal and his team-leading sixth tally of the season. He's hit the scoresheet in six of his eight games this season and should push for somewhere around 20 goals once again.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Buries goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Tickles twine Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Finds twine Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Adds helper•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Pots pair of goals•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Pads lead in preseason victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.