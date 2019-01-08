Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Placed on IR

Smith (undisclosed) has surfaced on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Smith is one of Vegas' most revered power-play contributors -- he's collected four goals and eight assists through 45 games on the man advantage this season -- so his absence, however long it may be, leaves a sizable void for a key special teams component. The 27-year-old winger will need a quick recovery to come anywhere close to the career-high 60 points that he registered with Vegas last season.