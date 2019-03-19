Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Playmaking crushes Sharks

Smith scored a goal and added a trio of assists in Monday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

The Vegas top line combined for 10 points in the contest, with Smith and Jonathan Marchessault leading the way with four each. Smith has three goals and seven assists in eight games in March, bringing his season totals to 48 points in 66 games. It's likely he hits the 50-point mark for the fourth time in his career.