Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Plucks apple
Smith registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
Smith has produced helpers in three straight contests. The winger is up to 11 points and 37 shots through 14 games, admirably holding down the top-line right wing spot.
