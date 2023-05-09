Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Smith continues to lean on his playmaking in the postseason, as he's now picked up five assists in eight games without scoring a goal. He set up a Zach Whitecloud tally in the second period. Smith has added 19 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-3 rating in the playoffs, and he remains a key two-way forward in Vegas' top six.