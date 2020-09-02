Smith had an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks in Game 5.

Smith fed Shea Theodore, who proceeded to carve up the Canucks' defense for the opening tally at 15:12 of the second period. With the helper Tuesday, Smith now has four goals, eight assists, 23 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-3 rating through 13 appearances.