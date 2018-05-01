Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Posts two points in victory
Smith scored his first goal of the playoffs and set up Jonathan Marchessault's power play goal in a 4-3 overtime win over San Jose on Monday in Game 3.
Make it six consecutive games with a point for Smith, who has been an assist machine so far in seven postseason games for the Golden Knights. In his third trip to the playoffs in his career, Smith seems determined to seize the moment, as he's already set a career high for playoff points with at least three more games guaranteed to him.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Three assists in commanding Game 1 win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Back-to-back games with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: On ice for warmups•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Attention turns to postseason•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Not practicing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...