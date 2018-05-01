Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Posts two points in victory

Smith scored his first goal of the playoffs and set up Jonathan Marchessault's power play goal in a 4-3 overtime win over San Jose on Monday in Game 3.

Make it six consecutive games with a point for Smith, who has been an assist machine so far in seven postseason games for the Golden Knights. In his third trip to the playoffs in his career, Smith seems determined to seize the moment, as he's already set a career high for playoff points with at least three more games guaranteed to him.