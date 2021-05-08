Smith scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Smith opened the scoring at 13:23 of the first period. The winger has two goals and two assists during his current four-game point streak. It's an encouraging run on offense to end a rough season on a high note. The 30-year-old has just 11 goals and 20 points in 50 appearances -- both would be his lowest scoring marks since the 2012-13 campaign, with this year's shortened campaign only partly to blame for his struggles.