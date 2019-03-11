Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Pots 14th goal

Smith scored a goal on four shots in a 6-3 loss to the Flames on Sunday.

Smith has two goals and two assists over his four games, and has only been held off the scoresheet twice in his last 10 appearances. He's up to 42 points in 63 games this season, and with 13 of his points coming on the power-play and another three shorthanded, he's valuable as an all-situations winger.