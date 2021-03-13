Smith scored the overtime winner on the power-play and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Blues.

It's been a quiet season for the 29-year-old, who hadn't had a multi-point performance since Jan. 18, but Smith may be waking up. Over his last five games, he's racked up three goals and four points, while Friday's power-play point was his first of the year.