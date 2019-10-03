Play

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Pots pair of goals

Smith scored twice on five shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Smith finished the evening plus-2 and added a pair of hits. Smith's first goal stood as the game-winner in the first period, and he added a shorthanded insurance tally in the third. Both goals were set up by William Karlsson.

More News
Our Latest Stories