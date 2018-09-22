Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Preseason debut a rousing success

Smith has only appeared in one preseason game for the Golden Knights, but he made that one count, adding a goal and three assists in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

Smith was among a handful of Vegas players to enjoy a career-high in points during the team's inaugural season. The top-six winger delivered 22 goals and 38 assists over 67 regular-season games, plus he exceeded a point-per-game average in the playoffs (five goals, 17 helpers). Smith is a mainstay on the man advantage, which only solidifies his status as a high-end fantasy contributor.