Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Preseason debut a rousing success
Smith has only appeared in one preseason game for the Golden Knights, but he made that one count, adding a goal and three assists in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Kings.
Smith was among a handful of Vegas players to enjoy a career-high in points during the team's inaugural season. The top-six winger delivered 22 goals and 38 assists over 67 regular-season games, plus he exceeded a point-per-game average in the playoffs (five goals, 17 helpers). Smith is a mainstay on the man advantage, which only solidifies his status as a high-end fantasy contributor.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two points in season-ending loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Snags goal in defeat•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Scores two points in series opener•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Picks up game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Defense, passing skills on full display Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Tallies assist versus Sharks•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...