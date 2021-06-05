Smith recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Smith set up Jonathan Marchessault for the game-tying goal at 14:42 of the third period. After a five-game point drought, Smith has a goal and an assist in the last two contests. The veteran winger is up to five points, 21 shots, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating in 10 playoff outings.