Smith recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.
Smith set up Jonathan Marchessault for the game-tying goal at 14:42 of the third period. After a five-game point drought, Smith has a goal and an assist in the last two contests. The veteran winger is up to five points, 21 shots, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating in 10 playoff outings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Mixed results Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Goal and assist in Game 3 win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Adds helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two helpers in blowout win•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Summons hats Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Pots 11th goal•