Smith registered an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 6.
Smith had the primary assist on Nick Holden's game-tying goal at 1:15 of the first period. With four points in six second-round games, Smith was able to provide solid scoring value from his second-line role. He has two goals, five helpers, 26 shots on net and 14 hits through 13 playoff contests.
