Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Provides pair of assists

Smith collected two assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Smith has had a strong March, with two goals and four assists over his last seven games to give him 44 points overall. Smith has 13 power-play points and 161 shots this season, providing a little ancillary value to make up for the slower point-producing pace.

