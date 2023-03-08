Smith produced a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Smith has gone eight games without a multi-point effort, logging two goals and two helpers in that span. His assist Tuesday was his first power-play point since he scored twice with the man advantage Dec. 17 versus the Islanders. The 31-year-old winger is up to 42 points (eight on the power play), 159 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-2 rating through 64 contests overall.