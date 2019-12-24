Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Puts up assist in loss
Smith notched an assist in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.
After coach Gerard Gallant shuffled his lines in the third period, Smith ended up recording the secondary helper on William Carrier's tally. Smith has five points in his last five games, and 30 points through 40 contests this season. The winger will likely be back in his usual top-line role Friday when the Golden Knights visit the Ducks.
