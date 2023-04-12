Smith scored a goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Smith had gone five outings without a point, though he also missed four games in that span with a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old winger had the primary assist on both of Michael Amadio's tallies before adding a goal of his own on a rebound. Smith is up to 25 goals for the third time in his career, and he's added 30 helpers, 178 shots, 69 hits and a plus-11 rating through 77 appearances.