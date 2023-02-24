Smith logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Smith helped spark the Golden Knights' comeback, setting up a Zach Whitecloud tally in the second period. Through seven outings in February, Smith has been a solid playmaker with a goal and six assists. The winger has 19 goals, 20 helpers, 141 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-5 rating in 58 contests overall -- his stat line is nearly identical to what he did last year, but better health in 2022-23 should make his overall numbers much stronger by the end of the season.