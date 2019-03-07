Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Reaches 40 points
Smith gathered an apple in a 2-1 win over the Flames on Wednesday.
Smith has points in eight of his last 10 appearances, with four goals and six assists in that span. For the season, he's up to 40 points in 61 games while skating on the Golden Knights' top line with Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson. He's also pumped 148 shots on goal, and while his shooting percentage of 8.8 is tied for the lowest in his career, he's remained a productive winger in many formats.
