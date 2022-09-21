Smith (knee) is not listed with an injury for the Golden Knights' first day of on-ice activities Thursday.
Smith was nearly able to return from a knee injury last season, as it was expected he would play had Vegas made the playoffs. The 31-year-old should be good for a top-six role and second-unit power-play time this year.
