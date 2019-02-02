Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Ready to rock Friday
Smith (undisclosed) will play in Friday's game versus the Hurricanes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Smith sat out the last seven games with this mystery condition, and he'll return to the top line at both even strength and on the power play. Smith struggled to produce before his injury with just one goal in six games, so he'll look to reverse that trend against the Canes, who have allowed 19 goals in the last five games.
