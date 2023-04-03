Smith (lower body) will return to the lineup Monday against Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Smith, who will be back from a four-game absence, has notched 24 goals, 51 points, 167 shots on net and 66 hits in 72 contests this season. He is slated to play alongside William Karlsson and Nicolas Roy.
