Smith scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.
Smith scored just two goals over five games in the Stanley Cup Finals, but his tally Tuesday ended up being in the game-winner in the series-clinching victory. The 32-year-old, an original Golden Knight, finished this postseason with four goals and nine assists over 22 appearances while playing in his usual second-line role.
