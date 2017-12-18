Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Records two assists against Panthers
Smith collected a pair of assists in Sunday's win over Florida.
Smith stuck it to his former team and now has four points (two goals) in his last four games. The top-six winger has been a reliable source of offensive production all season and he's now got 25 points (nine goals) in 32 games. His consistency and stellar playmaking ability make him a great fantasy play whenever the Golden Knights take to the ice.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Lights lamp against Dallas•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Nabs two assists•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Consistently producing for expansion team•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two goals in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Registers three-point night versus Blues•
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Logs two points in overtime victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...