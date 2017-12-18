Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Records two assists against Panthers

Smith collected a pair of assists in Sunday's win over Florida.

Smith stuck it to his former team and now has four points (two goals) in his last four games. The top-six winger has been a reliable source of offensive production all season and he's now got 25 points (nine goals) in 32 games. His consistency and stellar playmaking ability make him a great fantasy play whenever the Golden Knights take to the ice.

