Smith logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Smith continues to show chemistry with William Karlsson since the two were reunited following Smith's trade from the Rangers. The 34-year-old winger has earned nine points over 18 contests since returning to the Golden Knights. Smith has a total of 38 points over 76 outings, and he's added 125 shots on net, 48 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating.