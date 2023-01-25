Smith posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

It's been a tough January for the winger -- he's been limited to four helpers and a minus-5 rating over 10 contests. Smith has picked up three of those assists across the last four games, suggesting he may be slowly turning things around. He's at 32 points, 124 shots on net, 46 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 49 outings overall.