Smith logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 5.

Smith had an assist in three of the five games in this first-round series. He helped out on a William Karlsson tally in the second period Thursday. Smith also produced 15 shots on net, 10 hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. The 32-year-old looks like a lock to remain in a top-six role as the Golden Knights prepare for the second round following their 4-1 series win over the Jets.